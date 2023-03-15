In this edition: March 16, 2023

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Follow the ongoing teachings of “It Is Written,” by the Licking Church of Christ.

See this week’s Licking R-VIII Elementary Learner of the Week, sponsored by Kinder Plant Food; HS/JH Learner of the Week, sponsored by Hawn Law Office; and the Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Rinne Tire Pros.

Area residents are looking for missing dogs. Can you help?

Remember your loved one with a personalized Commemorative Brick at the Memorial for the Fallen.

Licking Residential Care will be hosting a chili supper and bake sale.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is giving adults without a diploma the opportunity to earn their diploma with Graduation Alliance.

Sandy Campbell shares all the benefits of participating in art classes at the Texas County Museum of Art & History in this week’s Museum Muses.

Montauk Baptist Church held their annual Opening Day of Trout Season Breakfast.

Destiny Worship Center shares the February meeting of the Handmaidens of the Lord.

Piney River Brewing will celebrate their 12th Aleiversary this month.

The Extension Master Gardener program turns 50 this year.

Linda Mondy has submitted an appealing Spinach Soufflé recipe in Ozarks Cooks.

Dealing with the unknowns at Texas County 911 and how to alleviate some of them in this month’s column “She Is, But Isn’t, Awake.”

Dr. Graham Colditz writes on “Understanding Prostate Cancer Screening and Prevention” in For Your Health.

Phelps Health has joined the BJC Collaborative.

The South Central Walk Worthy Women’s Conference will be held in April; get the details this week.

A free virtual Turkey Hunting Basics class is being offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation, and they’re requesting that fish waste is disposed of properly.

Learn more about “ATVS: Great tool – real risks.”

Senator Karla Eslinger highlights progress made in the 2023 legislative session in “The View from the Mid-Point.”

Rick Mansfield shares the “Challenges and Champions” from his southern travels. Scott Hamilton discusses recent events in “Technology and Banking.”

It’s time to spring into seasonal cleaning on Missouri’s roadways during the No More Trash! Bash.

You can also keep current with reports from the Licking Police Department, County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

