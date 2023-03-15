Newspapers in classrooms

By Shari Harris, Publisher

National Newspapers in Education week was celebrated March 6-10, 2023. Two area banks, Town & Country Bank-Licking and Progressive Ozark Bank, sponsor weekly deliveries of The Licking News to Licking, Phelps County R-III, Raymondville and Success third grade students. This year, representatives from the banks visited with some of the students and heard their impressions of the program.

Town & Country Bank Retail Manager Leslie McBee accompanied Shari Harris, publisher of The Licking News, on a visit to Licking Elementary School, Wednesday, March 8. Third grade classes under the direction of Mrs. Denbow, Ms. Smith and Ms. Hood welcomed their visitors and shared artwork and projects they had completed using the newspapers. Students answered questions, such as what their favorite part of the newspaper was. Many answered that the comics and puzzles were their favorites, but two aspiring cattlemen announced the cow sales and classifieds were their favorites.

Later that afternoon, Town & Country Bank Personal Banker Laura Bottiger and Harris traveled to Edgar Springs and visited with Mrs. Spurgin’s class. The visit coincided with their 100th day of school, which they celebrate annually. These students also shared their favorite pages and asked questions about the newspaper.

Progressive Ozark Bank’s Vice President/Houston Market Manager Jennifer Williams, Vice President/Licking Market Manager Jason Stone, and Harris met with Mr. Thomas and his third grade class at Raymondville on Thursday. This class was excited to share their uses of the newspapers, including looking for their spelling words in the articles. Thomas stated they also share the papers with other classes.

Ms. Malam and her third grade class at Success welcomed Harris on Thursday as well. Her class reported they often take the newspapers home and share them with their families, as well as using them in the classroom.

All of the classes stated they looked forward to receiving the weekly bundle of newspapers. Whether they used them for reading, spelling, or paper mache in art class, the newspapers were valued.

The Licking News appreciates the sponsorship of the program at these schools by Town & Country Bank and Progressive Ozark Bank, and appreciates the time and effort the teachers and students put into this week’s meetings. This program is important to encourage reading and community involvement at a young age to build upon as the students progress through their lives. The representatives of both banks and Harris found the students’ response to the program inspiring.