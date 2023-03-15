NHS Induction Ceremony

Licking High School’s National Honor Society Induction Ceremony was held Thursday, March 16. Nineteen new members were welcomed into the honor society.

National Honor Society is a nationally recognized and respected organization that recognizes students for scholastic achievement, a history of service and leadership, and positive character traits. New NHS members must be a sophomore or junior with a cumulative 3.65 GPA. They must submit an application that includes all activities, awards, and honors, as well as jobs or volunteer work (must have a total of three activities.) Each applicant is evaluated by their teachers on leadership and service in the academic setting.

This year’s new members were: Silas Antle, Janelle Bates, Harlie Buchanan, Kannon Buckner, Halee Clayton, Ralee Clayton, Kellar Davis, Ethan Domenech, Kaylee Garrett, Kadyn Hall, Kinley Keaton, Allie Medlock, Kacey Medlock, Buckley Miller, Timothy Norris, Nicole Paolella, Roston Stockard, Linzie Wallace and Josie Wells.