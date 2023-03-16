Obituary – Alvis “Al” Kimrey

Alvis Wayne Kimrey of Park Hills, Mo., was born on August 6, 1939, in Steelville, Mo., a son to the late Roy Calvin Kimrey and the late Fern (Mayberry) Hassell. Al, as many lovingly knew him, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family, at the age of 83.

On October 4, 1958, Al was united in marriage to Myrna Poe and they shared 64 years of life and love together. Al loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandkids. Al and Myrna always enjoyed attending their grandkids sporting events and were always their biggest fans. Al also was proud that he had traveled to 49 states except for Maine. In addition to the love he had for his family, Al enjoyed working on stained glass, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and a good episode of Gunsmoke. Al proudly served in the United States Air Force from April 11, 1958 to April 8, 1966.

Those who remain to treasure his memory include his loving wife, Myrna Kimrey; three children: Kerry Kimrey (wife, Kimberly), Diann Bess (husband, Don) and Scott Kimrey (wife, Pamela); seven grandchildren: Michael Kimrey, Josh Kimrey (wife, Sarah), Jordan Kimrey (wife, Abby), Tausha AuBuchon (husband, Erik), Kristin Stevens (husband, Zane), Donnie Bess and Colin Bess; nine great grandchildren and one more soon coming. Al also leaves behind three siblings: Audrey Friend (husband, Jim), Irene Lingo and Gary Hassell; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and dear friends. In addition to his father and mother, Al was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Creech.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of his Memorial Service at 1 p.m. held at DeClue Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Redbud Memorial Gardens where Al will receive full military honors for his service.

Funeral arrangements were respectfully entrusted to the care and direction of DeClue Funeral Home.