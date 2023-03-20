Obituary – GySgt (Ret) Zenaida Rodriguez

GySgt (Ret) Zenaida Rodriguez, 44, of Edgar Springs, Mo., passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the Phelps Health Hospital of Rolla, Mo.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, in the Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert. Burial with military honors will follow in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery of Waynesville/St. Robert.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, in the Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.

Mrs. Rodriguez is survived by her husband, Daniel Rodriguez, Sr., of Edgar Springs; three children: Daniel Rodriguez, Jr., Jonathan Abel Rodriguez and Zenaida Rose Rodriguez, all of Edgar Springs; her mother, Zenaida Diaz of Rolla; two sisters, Daisy Blanco, of Ray, Ga., and Mirellys Simpson and her husband, Kristopher, of Rolla; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Zenaida Rodriguez to the Ronald McDonald House of Columbia, Mo., and may be left at Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert.

