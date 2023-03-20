Obituary – Virginia “Dorlene” Blankenship

Virginia “Dorlene” (Major) Blankenship was born May 4, 1936, in Boss, Mo., to Glen and Verna (Pyatt) Major and passed away peacefully Sunday, March 19, 2023, in her home in Salem, Mo., surrounded by all her children at the age of eighty-six years.

Dorlene is survived by her loving children: Bob Blankenship and wife, Cathy, of Kimberling City, Ronnie Blankenship and wife, Gaye Lynn, of Salem, Karen Givens and husband, Art, of Salem, Steve Blankenship and wife, Cathy, of Licking, and Daniel Blankenship, of Salem; daughter-in-law, Brenda Blankenship, of Salem; sister, Donna Nelson and husband, Ivan, of Salem; grandchildren, Brad Blankenship and wife, Tiffany, Brian Blankenship and wife, Brittany, Carry Patton and husband, Jereme, Jason Blankenship and wife, Shannon, Ashley Sullins, Mathen Givens and wife, Mandy, Matthew Givens and fiancé, Kimberly, Tera Becklenberg and husband, Aaron, Kevin Blankenship and wife, Tiffany, Desirae Owens and husband, Toby, and Kristopher Blankenship and wife, Cassie; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with two on the way; extended family and dear friends.

Preceding her in death, loving husband of seventy years, Bob Blankenship; son, David Blankenship; parents, Glen and Verna Major; brothers, James Major and Darrel Major; and sister, Rita Melton.

Funeral Services for Virginia “Dorlene” (Major) Blankenship were held Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the Wilson Mortuary Salem Chapel with Pastor Chris Hendrix officiating. Serving as Pallbearers were Brad Blankenship, Brian Blankenship, Jason Blankenship, Mathen Givens, Kevin Blankenship and Kristopher Blankenship. Honorary Pallbearers were Matthew Givens, Tom Art and Jereme Patton. Burial was in the Licking Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilson Mortuary of Salem, Mo.