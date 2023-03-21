Obituary – Sharon Adele (McBride) Green

Sharon Adele (McBride) Green, 81, of Waynesville, Mo., passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Mercy Hospital of Springfield, Mo.

Mrs. Green is survived by her husband, Dewayne Green, of the home; son, Michael Green, of Waynesville; daughter, Shari Bollenbach, of Lebanon; and son, Shannon Green, of Lebanon; two grandchildren, Megan Bollenbach, of Lebanon, and Tiffany Green, of Lebanon; one great-grandchild, Cruze West; one brother, Jerry McBride (Deloris) of Edgar Springs; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the Faith Baptist Church of Waynesville. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memorial Estates Cemetery of Waynesville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sharon Green and may be left at Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville/St. Robert.