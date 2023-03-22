Celebrating 45 years at George O. White Nursery

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

A retirement luncheon was held for Georgia McBride on Friday, March17, at the George O. White State Forest Nursery.

Young and old, previously retired and current employees, and family and friends all gathered to celebrate McBride and her 45-years with the nursery. McBride, who is now 96 years old, began at the nursery in 1977, and retired last year at 95 years old.

McBride went first through the line of a bounteous spread of food that was enjoyed by all, following an opening prayer.

“Georgia is the longest running hourly employee (at George O. White Nursery) and will be greatly missed,” shared Forest Nursery Supervisor Mike Fiaoni. He then presented her with a personalized miniature replica plaque of the nursery signage and other gifts.

Several employees, including those she has mentored over the years, commented, “Things won’t be the same without you.”

With amusement, McBride said, “I always kept them in line.”

Those who knew her well made sure that special guest Sam Elliott was present in photographs (which McBride took home with her) as she is a big fan. Gifts and cards given were received with delight as they were known favorites; a favorite color, red, or a much enjoyed hobby, such as birdhouses.

“If I don’t get them fed, the cardinals come to the door for their food,” said McBride.

McBride graded trees, in the beginning 25-tree bundles and then later five-tree bundles. There were other tasks when the employees pitched in to help their co-workers accomplish what needed to get done.

“What a privilege it was to work at the nursery; everyone has been wonderful,” exclaimed McBride. “I wonder how many trees I’ve helped get planted, how much of the forest I’ve helped replenish, and how many of those little trees are still growing. I have one growing in my yard.”

When McBride lost her son recently, he wanted her to have his canine friend, Maggie. She and Maggie are getting along splendidly in retirement. McBride also enjoys crocheting and doing word puzzles. Daughter-in-law Sherri Lane, sister-in-law Mary Curran, granddaughter Aimee Lane and great-granddaughter Gracie Berriault are also great companionship and help.

Congratulations to Georgia McBride on a very productive career and the many friendships gathered along the way!

Photos by Christy Porter