KJEL All Star teams named By Editor | March 22, 2023

Four basketball players from Licking High School were selected to this year's KJEL Area All Star Teams. Wildcats Keyton Cook and Austin James, and Lady Wildcats Abbie Sullins and Hannah Medlock earned places on this year's teams.

Posted in Sports & Education