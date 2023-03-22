Narcotics arrest

Rolla PD

Officers of the Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, Rolla Police Department, and Phelps County Sheriff’s Department concluded a long term narcotics investigation in the 25000 block of County Road 6050, in Edgar Springs, Mo., on March 13, 2023.

A search warrant was executed on the residence. Fentanyl, methamphetamine, a pistol and items used in the distribution of controlled substances were seized.

As a result of the investigation, April M. Clift, age 45, of Edgar Springs, was arrested for trafficking drugs in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm. She was incarcerated at the Phelps County Jail. Warrants were later issued with a $250,000 cash or surety bond.

The charges for which April M. Clift was arrested are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.