Wildcat Archers compete at State Tournament

The Licking High School/Junior High Archery Team traveled to Branson last week for the State Bullseye and 3D Tournaments. Licking archers competed along with over 3,500 other archers, grades 4th through 12th, male and female, from across the state.

Licking archers scored as follows in the Bullseye Tournament:

Malachi Smith (259) – middle school boys rank 290/854, 8th grade boys rank 141/315, overall boys rank 829/2064.

J’sei Leahy (253) – middle school boys rank 382/854, 8th grade boys rank 171/315, overall boys rank 994/2,064.

Albert Gyory (252) – high school boys rank 567/758, 10th grade boys rank 182/240, overall boys rank 1,030/2,064.

John Gyory (235) – high school boys rank 703/758, 10th grade boys rank 226/240, overall boys rank 1,501/2,064.

Blake Ammons (204) – middle school boys rank 799/854, 8th grade boys rank 303/315, overall boys rank 1,888/2,064.

Dawson Havens (198) – high school boys rank 746/758, 11th grade boys rank 164/164, overall boys rank 1,927/2,064.

Adam Hagler (192) – middle school boys rank 827/854, 8th grade boys rank 309/315, overall boys rank 1,961/2,064.

In the 3D Tournament scores were as follows:

Albert Gyory (261) – high school boys rank 198/387, 10th grade boys rank 62/124, overall boys rank 304/946.

John Gyory (245) – high school boys rank 301/387, 10th grade boys rank 103/124, overall boys rank 531/946.

J’sei Leahy (240) – middle school boys rank 224/378, eighth grade boys rank 90/134, overall boys rank 585/946.

Dawson Havens (219) – high school boys rank 360/387, 11th grade boys rank 78/79, overall boys rank 756/946.

Adam Hagler (199) – middle school boys rank 342/378, eighth grade boys rank 129/134, overall boys rank 846/946.

Blake Ammons (141) – middle school boys rank 378/378,eighth grade boys rank 134/134, overall boys rank 941/946.