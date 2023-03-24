Obituary – Charles “Robbie” McGuire

Charles “Robbie” McGuire, age 51, son of Charlie and Zelma (Swind) McGuire, was born November 10, 1971, in Houston, Mo. He passed away March 18, 2023, at Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Robbie was preceded in death by his mother, Zelma; sister, Cynthia; nephew, Eric; and great nephew, Charles.

He is survived by his father, Charlie, of Raymondville; his wife, Emily, of Raymondville; three sons, Lucas and Emily, of Laquey, JD and Isobel, of Raymondville, and Robert and Mia, of Raymondville; one daughter, Angelina, of Raymondville; one granddaughter, Aurora, of Raymondville; one brother, Clay and Laurie, of Licking; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; as well as many other family, friends and loved ones.

Robbie grew up in the Raymondville area and graduated from Licking High School. He joined the Army Reserves in 1990.

He married Emily on October 20, 2004. They have three sons and one daughter.

Robbie loved all sports. Basketball was his favorite. He and his team won a 2A State Championship when he played at Licking. He also ran track all four years of high school. When his children came along, he instilled a love of sports in them. He would always proudly volunteer to coach or help in any way he could.

Robbie enjoyed everything outdoors. He loved camping with his children, sitting around a bonfire soaking up nature, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved his family greatly and enjoyed spoiling his granddaughter.

He was very proud of his children. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, friend and coach. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

