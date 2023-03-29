 Skip to content

All State honors for Medlock

| |

Photo submitted

Licking Lady Wildcat junior Hannah Medlock was named to the Class 3 Girls All-State basketball team last week. Medlock was one of twenty girls receiving the honor, as voted on by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

Posted in Sports & Education

1 Comment

  1. Don Stanley on March 29, 2023 at 5:03 pm

    Great job : you deserved it .

    Reply

Leave a Comment