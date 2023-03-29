All State honors for Medlock By Editor | March 29, 2023 | 1 Photo submitted Licking Lady Wildcat junior Hannah Medlock was named to the Class 3 Girls All-State basketball team last week. Medlock was one of twenty girls receiving the honor, as voted on by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Posted in Sports & Education 1 Comment Don Stanley on March 29, 2023 at 5:03 pm Great job : you deserved it . Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LHS Choir earns Exemplary Rating March 29, 2023 | No Comments » Spring Baseball begins with Houston Tournament March 29, 2023 | No Comments » Lady ‘Cats Softball wins in Winona March 29, 2023 | No Comments » Wildcat Archers compete at State Tournament March 22, 2023 | No Comments » KJEL All Star teams named March 22, 2023 | No Comments »
Great job : you deserved it .