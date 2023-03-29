Cook appointed to Council of State Governments’ Committee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Bennie Cook was appointed by House Speaker Dean Plocher to represent Missouri as a member of the Human Services & Public Safety Committee of The Council of State Governments Southern Office.

As a member of the committee, Rep. Cook will work with committee members and legislators from other states to explore issues related to health and public safety in an effort to help develop policy recommendations through meetings, webinars and field trips.

The committees are composed of state legislators and legislative staff appointed by the leadership of their state legislatures in an effort to share experiences, best practices, and new ideas from other states in shaping public policy and managing the legislative institution. Rep. Cook’s appointment will last for a one-year term ending December 31, 2023.

“I would like to thank Speaker Dean Plocher for his appointment to the Human Services & Public Safety Committee of The Council of State Governments Southern Office,” Cook, R-Houston, said. “I look forward to sharing my experiences in public safety while also learning from others in an effort to better understand and serve our constituents in matters of health and public safety.”

Established in 1947, the Council of State Governments Southern Office is a member-driven

organization and the largest of the four regions operating under The Council of State Governments. The mission of CSG South is to promote and strengthen intergovernmental cooperation among 15 member states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

For more questions, call Rep. Cook’s office at 573-751-2264.