LHS Choir earns Exemplary Rating

The Licking High School Band and Choir traveled to West Plains on Thursday, March 23, for their District Competition. Solo and ensemble performances took place on Friday, March 24, in West Plains. Ratings are given from 1 to 5, with 1 being Exemplary, 2 Outstanding, and 3 Satisfactory.

Licking High School Concert Choir earned an Exemplary rating and Licking High School Concert Band received an Outstanding rating.

Exemplary ratings were received by Dawson Havens for his snare drum solo; Emalee Breeden for her vocal solo; LHS Double Quartet of Emalee Breeden, Aubrey Gorman, Nicholas Hood, Paige Kilby, Derek Mendenhall, Nicole Paolella, Keyton Rinne and Rachel Wallace for their vocal ensemble; LHS Girls Six of Emalee Breeden, Trinnity Davis, Aubrey Gorman, Ally Haneline, Paige Kilby and Nicole Paolella for their vocal ensemble; and Nicole Paolella for her vocal solo.

Individuals/groups receiving Exemplary ratings qualify for State competition.

Receiving Outstanding ratings were Aubrey Gorman for her vocal solo and Paige Kilby for her vocal solo.

John Tyree received a Satisfactory rating for his tenor saxophone solo.