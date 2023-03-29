By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking VFW Auxiliary sponsored the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest this year, and three Licking High School students were rewarded for their efforts with cash prizes. The winner advances to a state competition, and the first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $34,000.

Madison Balcom, of Edgar Springs, created a charcoal rendition of the Iwo Jima Statue. Her work earned first place in the local contest, with a $100 prize. She will advance to the state competition.

Gordon Lay, of Licking, used pencil and colored pencils to create a World War II Soldier and Landscape, earning a $50 second place prize.

Belle Love, of Licking, created Free Fallin’ using acrylic paint and black colored pencil and earned a $25 third place prize.

More than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the contest annually. Beginning in 1979, the contest recognizes up-and-coming artists and encourages patriotism in youth.