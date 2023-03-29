 Skip to content

Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest

Photo by Shari Harris
From left, VFW Auxiliary Treasurer Adonia Rask, LHS Art Instructor Leah Sullins (holding Belle Love’s Free Fallin’), Madison Balcom with Iwo Jima Statue, Gordon Lay with World War II Soldier and Landscape, and VFW Auxiliary President Princess Fahnestock.

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking VFW Auxiliary sponsored the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest this year, and three Licking High School students were rewarded for their efforts with cash prizes. The winner advances to a state competition, and the first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $34,000.

Photo by Kayla ReVelle
Madison Balcom, of Edgar Springs, created this charcoal rendition of the Iwo Jima Statue and earned first place in the VFW Auxiliary Art Contest.

Madison Balcom, of Edgar Springs, created a charcoal rendition of the Iwo Jima Statue. Her work earned first place in the local contest, with a $100 prize. She will advance to the state competition.

Photo by Kayla ReVelle
Gordon Lay, of Licking, used pencil and colored pencil to create his World War II Soldier and Landscape, earning second place.

Gordon Lay, of Licking, used pencil and colored pencils to create a World War II Soldier and Landscape, earning a $50 second place prize.

Photo by Kayla ReVelle
Third place was awarded to Free Fallin’, an acrylic paint and black colored pencil work created by Belle Love, of Licking.

Belle Love, of Licking, created Free Fallin’ using acrylic paint and black colored pencil and earned a $25 third place prize.

More than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the contest annually. Beginning in 1979, the contest recognizes up-and-coming artists and encourages patriotism in youth.

