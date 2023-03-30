Obituary – Mary E. Blake

Mary Elizabeth (Harris) Blake left this earth to join Jesus in heaven on March 28, 2023.

She was born on July 12, 1940, in Edgar Springs, Mo., to the late Melvin L. and Viola (Mace) Harris. On June 23, 1961, she married Henry Blake.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her brothers, Robert (Bob), Delbert, Elbert (Shorty), Irving (Cotton) and Melvin Ed; sisters, Anna Mae Edgar and Susie Gately; and grandson, Wyatt Blake.

She is survived by her children, Tomy (Cathy) Blake, Barbara Huhn, Wayne Blake, Richard (Kristin) Blake and Rodney Blake; sisters, Alice Davis and Sarah (Bob) Sobolewski; grandchildren, Michael (Camerin), BA, Tiffany (Kevin), Jesse (Laney), Karissa, Lauren, Travis, Shelby, Lynsie and Susie; great-grandchildren, Wesley, Emily, Kohen and Ella; special niece, Nancy (Howard) Bobbitt; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Mary was many things in life, including a schoolteacher and nurse. She loved to garden, as well as spend time with her beloved children and grandchildren. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation for Mary was held on April 1, 2023, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service officiated by Lonnie Case followed at 2 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left at www.foxfh.net.