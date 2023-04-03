Obituary – Leon “Lonnie” Harris

Leon (Lonnie) A. Harris went to be with Jesus on March 30, 2023, at the age of 74. He was born in St. Louis on January 24, 1949, to Foster Leon Harris and Edna L. (Jung) Harris Hinkle.

Lonnie graduated from Licking High School in 1966 and went to college a short time before joining the U.S. Navy, where he served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk for two cruises during the Vietnam War.

After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, he worked for Chrysler Corporation in robotic repair until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed operating heavy equipment on his hobby farm, converting trees to firewood, gardening and target practicing with his grandsons.

Lonnie was a lifelong Lutheran. Most recently he was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pevely, Mo.

Lonnie is survived by his wife, Kathleen Harris; his three children, Tom Harris, Tia (Ron) Levall, and Tim (Terry) Harris; two grandchildren, Foster and David Harris; along with three brothers, Rick (Lois) Harris; Robin (Wanda) Harris, and Randy (Lisa) Harris, and one sister, Alana Sue (Ray) Baumgarth.

Services are pending at this time.