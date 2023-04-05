A celebration of the Resurrection

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Ministerial Alliance held a Community Resurrection Service at Abounding Hope Church on Sunday evening with attendees from area churches. It was a celebration of Christ’s victory over death, new life made possible through the work of the cross, and belief in Jesus and repentance.

Pentecostal Holiness Pastor Erin McConnell led the service, welcoming everyone and opening with a prayer. He shared, “The alliance membership are shareholders in the ministry.”

The purpose of the alliance is fully promoting the cause of Christ in the community, cooperating in joint spiritual services throughout the year, and offering assistance when needed to community citizens and organizations as well as transients through the community. All offerings go into the Alliance funds in support of its purpose.

Connie Buckner led the music with several inspirational selections.

The trio of Leasa Cooper, Darlene Wilson and Lori Ann Grover, who also accompanied playing the dulcimer, provided a special bluegrass selection, “Scarlet Purple Robe.”

Pastor Russ Stigall, Boone Creek Baptist Church, gave a scripture reading from the book of Luke, with a final proclamation, “Our Lord is alive!”

Pastor Rob Lilly, First Baptist Church, gave the offertory prayer and asked for cheerful givers, as the money supports our community and provides a blessing to the people.

Pastor Paul Richardson, Licking Assembly of God, shared a scripture reading from Matthew and prophecy from Isaiah, while emphasizing the celebration of agape love, grace, mercy and peace.

Pastor Phillip McGuire, Abounding Hope Church, gave an emotional message of worship and trust in Jesus. “Give it ALL to Jesus, He has a plan for your life,” pronounced McGuire.

The closing prayer was given by Pastor John Jordan, Rock Springs Baptist Church, along with a parting reminder that we have hope – the hope of Jesus Christ.

The congregation was invited for food and fellowship following the service, which was enjoyed by all.

Photos by Christy Porter