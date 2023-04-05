Classifieds: April 6 – April 12, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

Wildcat Travel Club Yard Sale: Thursday, April 13, 8am-5pm; Friday, April 14, 8am-5pm; Saturday, April 15, 8am-2pm; Licking Rodeo Grounds. L/14/1tc

For Sale:

For Sale: WW Ranch Homestead Market Swap and Sell, 8386 West Highway 32, Salem, April 8, 573-247-5177. Check Facebook Events Page. L/14/1tp

For Sale: German Shepherd puppies, black with tan feet, 417-257-8306. H/50/2tp

Use Xylecide® anti-fungal shampoo to treat dermatitis and fungi on cats, dogs and horses. Eliminates shedding and doggy odor. At Orscheln Farm & Home®. (www.fleabeacon.com) H/50/3tp

For Sale: Pre-owned tires —passenger and light truck — largest selection in the area. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/49/2tc

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: The City of Licking has a Seasonal Parks and Maintenance position open. Main duties will be mowing, weed eating and maintenance at parks. Apply at City Hall. The City of Licking is an Equal Opportunity Employer and participates in E-Verify. L/14/2tc

Help Wanted: The City of Licking has a full-time Maintenance Worker position open. Must have Class B CDL and at least 19 years of age. Full benefit package. Apply at City Hall. The City of Licking is an Equal Opportunity Employer and participates in E-Verify. L/14/2tc

Help Wanted: Hiring local milk hauler, home daily, paid weekly, full/part-time available. Must have Class A CDL with tanker endorsement, located in Cabool. If interested, contact Tyler Hensley, 417-254-1401. H/47/4tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking, 417-260-5072. H/48/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

Elite Lawn Management LLC: Commercial – Residential – Licensed – Insured. Cody Huffman, 417-967-6896, call/text. L/10/8tp

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Turn your abandoned house into cash! We will pay you CASH to check out your abandoned or unoccupied property. Call or text 417-501-6815. H/50/1tp

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp