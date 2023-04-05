Coming Events April 6, 2023

EASTER EGG HUNT

Hickory Manor and the Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 2 p.m. at Old City Park on Saturday, April 8.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Boone Creek Baptist Church will host an Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. on Sunday, April 9. Everyone welcome!

FRISCO LEAGUE ART CONTEST

The Frisco League Art Contest will be held on Friday, April 14, at Licking R-VIII High School, with seven schools competing. The artwork will be on display for the public to view from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER DAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter DAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, April 15. Visitors are welcome. For more information, leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

DEMOCRATIC CLUB OF PHELPS COUNTY MEETING

The Democratic Club of Phelps County will hold a General Meeting, potluck dinner and speaker presentation from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Phelps County Courthouse Multipurpose Room in Rolla, on Thursday, April 20. All are welcome to attend.

ART CLASS

Begin at the Beginning Class: Learning to See Nature on the Rock with Susan from 1 to 4 p.m. or Sip ‘n Paint with Susan from 6 to 9 p.m. at Big Rock Candy Mountain on Friday, April 21. The elements of art will be applied in step by step instruction. Contact Roger at 573-247-6865.

SOUTH CENTRAL WALK WORTHY CONFERENCE

The South Central Walk Worthy Inter-Denominational Women’s Conference will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View.

BASKET AUCTION & DINNER FUNDRAISER

The Altar and Rosary Society will hold their annual Basket Auction & Dinner Fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, Salem, Mo., on Saturday, April 29. For ticket info please contact Melanie at 573-247-5644.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is April 6.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or receive a gift subscription to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.