Girls Softball

By Christina Medlock

WINONA – The Licking Softball team traveled to Winona on Monday, March 27. Janelle Bates threw a no-hitter to lead the Licking Wildcats Varsity past Winona 20-4.

Bates got the start on the mound. She went three innings, allowing four runs on zero hits and striking out four.

Allie Medlock had a big night at the plate going 3-for-3 with 7 RBIs.

Licking collected eight hits. Medlock, Mya Rinne and Bates all managed multiple hits for the team. Zoey Dawson also added a hit.

STOUTLAND – The Licking Wildcats Varsity traveled to Stoutland on Tuesday, March 28, and defeated Stoutland 5-4 after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at three when Halee Clayton tripled, scoring one run.

Licking earned the victory despite allowing Stoutland to score three runs in the sixth inning.

Clayton led Licking, going 2 for 4. Kadyn Hall singled, scoring two runs. Janelle Bates pitched for the Wildcats and surrendered four runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out ten. Also collecting hits were Zoey Dawson and Makenna Skidmore. The team was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error.