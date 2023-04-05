Licking Baseball

By Harv Antle

SALEM – The Licking Wildcats edged the Salem Tigers 1-0 in eight innings Tuesday night, March 28, in Salem.

After seven scoreless frames, Licking pushed across a run in the top of the eighth. Keyton Cook’s sacrifice fly plated Karson Walker.

Kellar Davis started for Licking and blanked Salem for six innings. The junior fanned 12, allowed just one hit, and walked one to receive a no decision.

Rusty Buckner worked the seventh and eighth to pick up the win for the Wildcats. He scattered two hits and struck out five.

Cole Wallace, Malachi Antle, and Silas Antle all went 2-for-4 for Licking. Kannon Buckner, Austin Stephens and Garrett Gorman chipped in with one hit each.

In the game, Licking racked up nine hits but couldn’t convert them to runs, leaving nine on base. However, the Wildcats made their lone run stand up and improved to 3-0 this spring.

The JV Wildcats won their season opener with a 5-3 decision over Salem. Kale Cook started on the mound and picked up the win with three innings of shutout ball as he fanned eight and did not surrender a hit.

Isaac Rinne picked up the save for Licking. Karson Walker led the offense with a 2-for-3 performance that included a pair of stolen bases and a run scored, while Jordan Ritz and Benton Corley also picked up base hits for the winners.

CROCKER — In a game moved to Crocker because of field conditions on Thursday, March 30, the Crocker Lions handed the Licking Wildcats their first loss of the spring with a 1-0 decision.

Keyton Cook took a tough luck loss on the mound for Licking. The junior went six innings and gave one run on two hits and struck out 10.

Cook had one of two Licking hits on the night. Kellar Davis had the other.

Jackson Burney was the winner for the Lions. He fanned eight over seven innings.

A single, sacrifice bunt, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly plated the game’s only run for the Lions in the first inning. That’s all Burney needed.

Licking fell to 3-1 with the setback. The JV Wildcats also took their first loss of the season, falling to Crocker 3-2.

Jordan Ritz took the loss in relief of starter Brently Morris. Cole McCloy ripped an RBI double, Kale Cook singled, and Karson Walker singled and scored for the Wildcats who saw their record dip to 1-1.