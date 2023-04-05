Stealing investigation and pursuit arrest

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On April 4, 2023, Texas County deputies were patrolling Jackson Road in the Clear Springs area looking for a suspect in a stealing case. A deputy observed the suspect, Gaige Watts sitting in a parked vehicle at a residence in the area. The deputy approached the vehicle and attempted to detain Watts. Watts resisted the attempt to take him into custody and fled on foot. Other deputies located Watts at a different residence and he stole a vehicle and fled. Deputies pursued Watts and eventually took him into custody as he attempted to flee the second vehicle on foot. A search of the first vehicle led to the discovery of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle in the bed of the truck. Watts was transported to the Texas County Jail.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Gaige C. Watts, age 28, of Mtn. View, with felony stealing, three counts of assault 2nd degree (special victim law enforcement) assault 3rd degree (special victim law enforcement), and felony resisting arrest. Watts was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $1,000,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.