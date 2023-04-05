The significance of the Easter season can be traced halfway around the globe. It centers on a man named Jesus of Nazareth (Acts 10:38), who began His ministry when “about 30 years of age.” (Luke 3:23, KJV) He loved, healed, forgave, and shared His Father God, and the way of faith for about three years before His death.

Last Sunday (Palm Sunday), over 2,000 years ago, Jesus made His triumphant entry into Jerusalem on a donkey’s colt to the cries of “…Hosanna to the son of David: Blessed is he that cometh in the name of the Lord; Hosanna in the highest.” (Matthew 21:9, KJV)

The week proceeded with Him again cleansing the temple, being challenged by the religious leaders, continuing to teach, and (on the Mount of Olives) foretelling what was to come and what His believers should do to stay true to Him.

The religious leaders continued their plot to kill Jesus, and Judas betrayed Him for 30 pieces of silver. However, some still believed in Him and His mission on earth, including a woman in Bethany, who anointed Jesus with oil before His impending death.

On Holy Thursday, the disciples prepared for the Jewish Passover. When evening came, Jesus and the twelve disciples shared The Last Supper; hence the institution of the Eucharist (Thanksgiving) and Holy Communion (communing with God and with other believers).

After the supper was finished, He and the disciples went to the garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus prayed in agony and supplication to His Father. Meanwhile, His disciples slept. Upon completing His prayers, Jesus was betrayed by Judas and arrested.

When Friday dawned, Jesus was tried by the head religious leaders, Annas and Caiaphas; denied by Peter; and stood trial before Pilate, for the first time; sent to trial before Herod, and then again to Pilate, who washed his hands of the whole process and turned Jesus over to those who would crucify Him.

Jesus had predicted his death multiple times, and so it was to come about.*

Realizing he had betrayed an innocent man, Judas, His betrayer, killed himself.

Jesus was stripped, crowned with thorns, mocked, spit upon and beaten before being led away and raised on the cross to die a most cruel death.

His loyal followers removed His body from the cross and laid Him in the tomb of Joseph of Arimathea, with guards posted at the sealed entrance.

To some, it would seem all was over, Jesus had died. However, the Resurrection was yet to come! Scripture records: “In the end of the Sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulcher. And, behold, there was an earthquake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it. His countenance was like lightning, and his raiment white as snow: and for fear of him the keepers did shake, and became as dead men. And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay. And go quickly, and tell his disciples that he is risen from the dead; and, behold, he goeth before you into Galilee; there shall ye see him: lo, I have told you.” (Matthew 28:1-7, KJV)

The story doesn’t end there, Jesus continued to commune with His disciples and believers, gave the Great Commission (which was His instructions for His followers to fulfill) and then ascended into heaven.

Were the believers now alone? No! At Pentecost, 40 days later, the Holy Spirit was sent and Jesus’ followers were thereby empowered to continue His work on earth.

For the full story of the resurrection, see Matthew 21-28, Mark 11-16, Luke 19:28-24:53 and John 11:45-21:25.

* First prediction: Matthew 16:21-28, Mark 8:31-9:1, Luke 9:21-27; second prediction: Matthew 17:22-23, Mark 9:30-32, Luke 9:43-45; third prediction: Matthew 20:17-19, Mark 10:32-34, Luke 18:31-34.