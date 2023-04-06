Obituary – Dennis W. King

Dennis Wayne King, age 70, son of the late Coy Wayne & Erma (Hebblethwaite) King was born on October 14, 1952, in Licking, Mo.

He passed away on April 5, 2023, at his home in Licking, Mo., surrounded by his close family members and others whom he loved dearly.

He is survived by his children: son, Jason King and daughter-in-law Michelle, of Licking; daughters, Stephanie Sheehan and Tony, of Jefferson City, Ginger Wilson and John, of Republic, Melissa Rigsby and Scott, of Doolittle; and his beautiful grandchildren, Tyler, Jasmin, Dakota, Dakota, Allie, Rebecca, Victoria, Madison, Brandon and Hope. Dennis also has several beautiful great grandchildren.

Dennis is also survived by his loving companion, Eileen Wagner, of Licking; brothers, Rick (Patty) and Roger (Sheryl), of Eldon, and Gary (Carole), of Licking; and sister, Nancy Cook (Roy), of Licking.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Linda Wantland; and his uncle, Danny Hebblethwaite, who was more like a brother to him.

Dennis worked hard his whole life and was a truck driver for 53 years. He loved muscle cars, camping, fishing, and just hanging out in his garage laughing and having a good time with family and friends.

Dennis, along with his cousin, Doug Hebblethwaite sponsored an annual “KingTown Cruise-In” and Classic Car Show in memory of his Uncle Danny Hebblethwaite. The KingTown Classic Car Show has become a popular event in Licking and will still be held in memory of Dennis King and Uncle Danny.

Dennis loved his family and would show his love in so many ways. He was a wonderful dad, grandfather, brother and friend. He was always there when you needed him. A recent highlight in Dennis’s life was his 70th birthday party held at his garage. He was so humbled by all the love and attention shown to him. He talked a lot about that special time and how much it meant to him. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service for Dennis was held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial visitation was held two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.