SCCC correctional officer arrested on drug charges

By Pat Burton, LPD Chief of Police

LICKING, Mo. – On April 6, 2023, the Licking Police Department and the South Central Correctional Center’s (SCCC) Investigation Team concluded a long-term narcotics investigation involving a SCCC correctional officer.

During the investigation, SCCC Investigators discovered a SCCC correctional officer, Paige Cook, was having telephonic communications with an inmate, outside of work. As they continued their investigation, the suspicion of drugs being introduced into the facility by Cook grew and the Licking Police Department was contacted.

A Licking Police officer responded and conducted an interview with Cook, where she admitted to having items in her vehicle, which contained an illegal substance, that she intended to introduce into the facility. Cook admitted to obtaining the illegal items from the inmate’s family and was instructed to take them to the inmate in question.

A search of Cook’s vehicle was conducted and multiple rolls of paper, soaked in synthetic cannabinoid, and wrapped in plastic wrap were in the vehicle. A prescription pill identified as a DEA schedule IV controlled substance was also in the vehicle.

Cook was transported to the Texas County Jail where she was booked and released. A Probable Cause Statement has been sent to the Texas County Prosecutor’s Office seeking the following charge: Paige M. Cook, age 22, of Cabool, Mo., Delivery/Possession of Controlled Substance at Correction Center, Class D Felony.

The above information is just mere accusations and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.