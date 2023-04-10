Sex offense investigation

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On March 30, 2023, Texas County deputies received a report that two juvenile victims under the age of 8 had been sexually abused. A deputy spoke with the family and made arrangements for a forensic interview of the victims at the child advocacy center.

On April 7, 2023, based on information developed during the investigation, a suspect, James Crider was interviewed. During the interview Crider admitted to sexual contact with the children and blamed the contact on the actions of the children.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged James W. Crider, age 76, of Raymondville, with two counts of Sodomy 1st degree. Crider was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $500,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.