2023 Carry the Cross

Photo by Christy Porter
When asked, “Why are you doing this,” participants along U.S. 63 unanimously replied with an exuberant “Jesus!” Several area churches, those who were unaffiliated with a church, first-timers and experienced parties braved the chilly and damp weather to raise the cross of Jesus on Good Friday. Assoc. Pastor James McConnell, along with Pastor Erin McConnell from Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, coordinated the Licking area locations. Thursday evening they placed 55 crosses at designated locations and hosted a rally Friday morning with safety instructions, coffee and donuts. “You’re holding the cross, and it gets heavy and you get tired, and then you find that the cross is holding you up, which is just like what happens in life,” shared Pastor Erin McConnell. Traffic along the highway responded with honks, waves and shouts of encouragement. The Licking Ministerial Alliance works with the Houston Ministerial Alliance to ensure that Texas County is covered with crosses for the event. Pictured above are the Plato Middle and High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) with Hopewell Freewill Baptist Church at one location of U.S. 63 and Hwy. 32; across the intersection was a second group of the Plato FCA, here for their second year.
Photos by Christy Porter