2023 General Elections

The Texas County Clerk has finalized the election results of the April 4 election. Out of 16,561 registered voters, 2,510 total ballots were cast, 15.14 percent. Ballots were cast in the county for local races as follows:

Texas County Marijuana Sales Tax: 2,460 total votes, Yes 1,731 (70.37%), No 729 (29.63%).

Texas County Hospital Trustee: 2,259 total votes, Ross K. Richardson 1,094 (48.43%), Jerri Sue Crump 703 (31.12%), George Sholtz 462 (20.45%).

Texas County Health Dept. Board Member (vote for 2): 3,549 total votes, Jim Hagler 1,432 (40.35%), Edward (Ed) Williamson 1,430 (40.29%), George Sholtz 687 (19.36%).

Licking R-8 School Board Members (vote for 3): 1,275 total votes, Colton Lewis 393 (30.82%), Alan Quick 343 (26.90%), Debbie Cook 319 (25.02%), and Caiti Barry 220 (17.25%).

Raymondville R-VII School Board Members (vote for 3): 94 total votes, Anthony (Tony) Goetz 94 (100.00%).

Houston R-1 School Board Members (vote for 3): 2,445 total votes, Tressie Neugebauer 716 (29.28%), Darrin Paul Ice 656 (26.83%), Dustin Hartman 612 (25.03%), Marty Merckling 461 (18.85%).

Sherrill Township Treasurer: total votes 330, Brandi Smith 330 (100.00%).

Sherrill Township Board Member (vote for 2): total votes 700, Mark Robertson 297 (42.43%), E. Leroy Lane 278 (39.71%), Rodney Sullins 125 (17.86%).

Sherrill Township Clerk: total votes 325, Vanessa J. Haneline 325 (100.00%).

Lynch Township Treasurer/Trustee: total votes 138, Mary Ellen Higashi 92 (66.67%), Lee Kern 46 (33.33%).

Lynch Township Board Member (vote for 2): total votes 230, Ricky R. Wiseman 119 (51.74%), Gary Holaday 111 (48.26%).

Lynch Township Clerk: total votes 123, Barbara Holaday 123 (100.00%).

Licking Mayor: total votes 84, Keith Cantrell 84 (100.00%).

Licking Alderperson Ward I: total votes 31, Danny Wade 31 (100.00%).

Licking Alderperson Ward II: total votes 61, Erin McConnell 61 (100.00%).

Village of Plato Trustee (vote for 3): total votes 16, Theresa Ryan 8 (50.00%), Rosemary L. Stuart 8 (50.00%).

Village of Raymondville Trustee (vote for 3): total votes 71, Earleen Holder 37 (52.11%), Donald Ray Barton Jr. 34 (47.89%).

Raymondville Village Question: total votes 46, No 25 (54.35%), Yes 21 (45.65%).

Houston Mayor: 454 total votes, Victoria Castleman Narancich 294 (64.76%), Willy Walker 100 (22.03%), Glen D. McKinney 60 (13.22%).

Houston Alderman Ward I: total votes 136, Fred Stottlemyre 79 (58.09%), Sam Kelley 57 (41.91%).

Houston Alderman Ward II: total votes 88, Timothy Ceplina 88 (100.00%).

Houston Alderman Ward III: total votes 197, Angie K. Gettys 142 (72.08%), David Higgins 55 (27.92%).

Houston City Marijuana Tax: total votes 450, Yes 342 (76.00%), No 108 (24.00%).

In the northern portion of the Licking R-8 School District located in Phelps County, the Phelps County Clerk’s Office reports 6 out of 70, or 8.57 percent of registered voters in that district cast ballots, with the following results:

Licking R-8 School Board Members (vote for 3): 13 total votes, Colton Lewis 4 (30.77%), Alan Quick 4 (30.77%), Debbie Cook 3 (23.08%), and Caiti Barry 2 (15.38%).

In the School Board of Directors Election for Phelps Reorganized School District No. 3 (Edgar Springs), three candidates were being chosen. The Phelps County Clerk reported of 1,407 registered voters, 135 cast their ballots (9.59%). Results were as follows: total votes 354, Misty Wilson House 77 (21.75%), Misti Brookshire Wilson 74 (20.90%), Jim Rector 59 (16.67%), Richard Kemper 56 (15.82%), Scott L. Hamilton 51 (14.41%), Chase Lambert 37 (10.45%), unresolved write in 1.