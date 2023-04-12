 Skip to content

2023 General Elections

Photo by Christy Porter
Teaching the young to vote is oftentimes showing them the importance of voting when they are young.

The Texas County Clerk has finalized the election results of the April 4 election. Out of 16,561 registered voters, 2,510 total ballots were cast, 15.14 percent. Ballots were cast in the county for local races as follows:

Texas County Marijuana Sales Tax: 2,460 total votes, Yes 1,731 (70.37%), No 729 (29.63%).

Texas County Hospital Trustee: 2,259 total votes, Ross K. Richardson 1,094 (48.43%), Jerri Sue Crump 703 (31.12%), George Sholtz 462 (20.45%).

Texas County Health Dept. Board Member (vote for 2): 3,549 total votes, Jim Hagler 1,432 (40.35%), Edward (Ed) Williamson 1,430 (40.29%), George Sholtz 687 (19.36%).

Licking R-8 School Board Members (vote for 3): 1,275 total votes, Colton Lewis 393 (30.82%), Alan Quick 343 (26.90%), Debbie Cook 319 (25.02%), and Caiti Barry 220 (17.25%).

Raymondville R-VII School Board Members (vote for 3): 94 total votes, Anthony (Tony) Goetz 94 (100.00%).

Houston R-1 School Board Members (vote for 3): 2,445 total votes, Tressie Neugebauer 716 (29.28%), Darrin Paul Ice 656 (26.83%), Dustin Hartman 612 (25.03%), Marty Merckling 461 (18.85%).

Sherrill Township Treasurer: total votes 330, Brandi Smith 330 (100.00%).

Sherrill Township Board Member (vote for 2): total votes 700, Mark Robertson 297 (42.43%), E. Leroy Lane 278 (39.71%), Rodney Sullins 125 (17.86%).

Sherrill Township Clerk: total votes 325, Vanessa J. Haneline 325 (100.00%).

Lynch Township Treasurer/Trustee: total votes 138, Mary Ellen Higashi 92 (66.67%), Lee Kern 46 (33.33%).

Lynch Township Board Member (vote for 2): total votes 230, Ricky R. Wiseman 119 (51.74%), Gary Holaday 111 (48.26%).

Lynch Township Clerk: total votes 123, Barbara Holaday 123 (100.00%).

Licking Mayor: total votes 84, Keith Cantrell 84 (100.00%).

Licking Alderperson Ward I: total votes 31, Danny Wade 31 (100.00%).

Licking Alderperson Ward II: total votes 61, Erin McConnell 61 (100.00%).

Village of Plato Trustee (vote for 3): total votes 16, Theresa Ryan 8 (50.00%), Rosemary L. Stuart 8 (50.00%).

Village of Raymondville Trustee (vote for 3): total votes 71, Earleen Holder 37 (52.11%), Donald Ray Barton Jr. 34 (47.89%).

Raymondville Village Question: total votes 46, No 25 (54.35%), Yes 21 (45.65%).

Houston Mayor: 454 total votes, Victoria Castleman Narancich 294 (64.76%), Willy Walker 100 (22.03%), Glen D. McKinney 60 (13.22%).

Houston Alderman Ward I: total votes 136, Fred Stottlemyre 79 (58.09%), Sam Kelley 57 (41.91%).

Houston Alderman Ward II: total votes 88, Timothy Ceplina 88 (100.00%).

Houston Alderman Ward III: total votes 197, Angie K. Gettys 142 (72.08%), David Higgins 55 (27.92%).

Houston City Marijuana Tax: total votes 450, Yes 342 (76.00%), No 108 (24.00%).

In the northern portion of the Licking R-8 School District located in Phelps County, the Phelps County Clerk’s Office reports 6 out of 70, or 8.57 percent of registered voters in that district cast ballots, with the following results:

Licking R-8 School Board Members (vote for 3): 13 total votes, Colton Lewis 4 (30.77%), Alan Quick 4 (30.77%), Debbie Cook 3 (23.08%), and Caiti Barry 2 (15.38%).

In the School Board of Directors Election for Phelps Reorganized School District No. 3 (Edgar Springs), three candidates were being chosen. The Phelps County Clerk reported of 1,407 registered voters, 135 cast their ballots (9.59%). Results were as follows: total votes 354, Misty Wilson House 77 (21.75%), Misti Brookshire Wilson 74 (20.90%), Jim Rector 59 (16.67%), Richard Kemper 56 (15.82%), Scott L. Hamilton 51 (14.41%), Chase Lambert 37 (10.45%), unresolved write in 1.

Photo by Christy Porter
Texas County Election Judges assisted voters from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. They were from left, seated, Diane Beers and Berna Dean Schultz; standing, Rita Mitchell, Linda Garrett, Deputy County Clerk Linda Roberts, Texas County Election Judges Brenda Bartleson and Trish Knight.

