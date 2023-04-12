Easter Bunny scatters eggs at Old City Park

Photo by Shari Harris
The Easter Bunny visited the Old City Park in Licking Saturday, and scattered about 5,000 eggs in the park for the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event is organized by the employees of Hickory Manor, and the Licking Chamber of Commerce donates toys and candy. Hickory Manor’s Tiffani Allen and Heather Lyons prepared for the event by providing the Easter Bunny with 5,000 plastic eggs, stuffed with candy, thanks to their efforts and those of other volunteers. Children were divided into three groups for the hunt, 0-4 years of age, 5-8 years, and 9-12 years, with one golden egg to be found for each category. Winners of this year’s golden eggs were Huntey Jones, age 1 year, Kayla Wright, age 6, and Anakin Tucker, age 10, who turned in their golden eggs for cash prizes. Children received tickets for a drawing for the toy giveaway, which was held after the hunt. The Easter Bunny was also on hand after the hunt to greet children and pose for photos.
Photos by Shari Harris