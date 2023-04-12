LHS History Club explores the past

By Justin Coffey, LHS Social Studies Teacher

In a bid to further understand American History, the LHS History Club visited two historical sites – Chickamauga Battlefield and Lookout Mountain – on a recent field trip.

Students explored the grounds of Chickamauga Battlefield, which is known for its importance in the Civil War. The battlefield was the site of one of the bloodiest battles in American history, with over 34,000 casualties. During their visit, the club members were given a guided tour of the battlefield, where they learned about the significance of the battle and how it impacted the course of the war. They also had the opportunity to explore the various monuments and memorials that are spread across the site.

While in Chattanooga, students also visited Ross Landing, a major stop along the infamous Trail of Tears. Today, a memorial known as “The Passage” was created in remembrance of Native Americans that had to endure the hardships and heartache along the trail.

The LHS History Club also took a ride on the Incline Railway, which is a historic cable railway that runs up Lookout Mountain. The railway, which dates back to the late 1800s, is one of the steepest passenger railways in the world and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area as it ascends the mountain. The students were excited to take the ride, which they said was a highlight of their field trip. As they made their way up the mountain, they marveled at the stunning views and the engineering feat that the railway represented.

Lookout Mountain, which is situated on the border of Tennessee and Georgia, is known for its stunning views but it was also a critical site during the Civil War. While on the mountain, they learned about the various battles that took place there. They also visited Point Park, which is situated on top of the mountain and offers breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

A trip such as this could not be possible without the help of many individuals and supporters of the Licking History Club. Therefore a heartfelt thank you goes out to the Licking School District, Mrs. Suzie Blackburn, Friend Lumber, Phoenix Pawn LLC, Mr. Rawly Gorman, Mr. David Hicks, Licking Fast & Friendly, Jason Akers Logging, Sherry Underwood Bookkeeping, Harris Enterprises, Mr. Jamey Maxey and parents for their unwavering support of students of the Licking School District.

The LHS History Club’s field trip to Chickamauga Battlefield, Lookout Mountain and the Incline Railway was a valuable learning experience that gave the students a deeper understanding of its role in shaping American history. The club plans to continue their exploration of American History with future field trips and activities, and they hope to inspire others to take an interest in their own local histories as well.

Photos submitted