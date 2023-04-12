Licking Baseball

By Harv Antle

RICHLAND – The Licking Wildcats erupted for six first inning runs on their way to a 13-0 victory over the Bears at Richland Monday night.

Licking’s Austin Stephens capped the scoring in the first with a two-run homer over the wall in left. The Wildcats scored in each of the first four innings and ended the game on the run rule after five.

Silas Antle turned in a complete game shutout on the mound for the winners. The junior fanned nine, walked two, and allowed no hits.

Offensively for Licking, Malachi Antle, Rusty Buckner, Kellar Davis and Kannon Buckner all enjoyed two-hit nights.

Licking improved to 4-1 overall with the win. The JV Wildcats registered a 9-2 victory in the nightcap.

Logan Gorman and Garrett Gorman split the mound duties with Logan working the first three innings and Garrett picking up the last two. The pair limited Richland to one hit and fanned 11.

Kale Cook singled, scored three times and scored one run to lead the offense for Licking. Jordan Ritz and Derek Mendenhall all singled in the win and Jaxon Kuhn doubled in a pair of runs as the JV ‘Cats ran their record to 2-1 this season.

LICKING – The Licking Wildcats hosted Cuba and Hermann on Saturday at Deer Lick Park for their home opener and picked up a pair of victories.

In the first game, Licking defeated Cuba 11-1. After Cuba grabbed an early lead, Licking countered with six runs in the second, two in the third, and ended the game on the run rule with a three-run fifth.

Kellar Davis picked up the complete game win on the mound. The junior fanned 12, walked two, and scattered five hits.

Keyton Rinne ended the game in the fifth for Licking with a bases-clearing double. Kannon Buckner and Logan Gorman enjoyed two-hit games for the Wildcats and Garrett Gorman had a double and two RBIs.

Licking made it a sweep on the day with a 7-4 win over Hermann. The win improved the Wildcats’ record to 6-1 this season.

Keyton Cook started and picked up the win. He toiled four and one-third innings and was charged with one run on two hits to go with eight strikeouts.

Rusty Buckner finished the game with two and two-thirds innings of relief. He surrendered one hit and allowed three runs, none earned.

Buckner, Keyton Rinne, Malachi Antle and Silas Antle all ripped doubles and drove in at least one run in the contest. Kellar Davis and Austin Stephens chipped in with 1-for-3 performances.