Queen’s Castle: Feel like royalty

Who doesn’t like being treated like royalty or having an opportunity to relax, retreat and renew?

Queen’s Castle Spa and Boutique, owned by Michelle Whitaker, held their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Saturday, with family, friends and area residents.

As a young adult, beauty school students practiced their art on Whitaker. After going through a tough personal situation and recovery, and being bored with a “regular” job, she decided to pursue her own education in the nail industry. Word of mouth acquainted her with Sarah Petersen, owner of Salon Legacy, located in Rolla. Making a personal connection, Petersen invited Whitaker to join her staff, mentored her, and was supportive and encouraged ongoing education.

“I am a phoenix who has died and risen from the ashes,” said Whitaker.

With the support of her family, friends and colleagues, Whitaker made the decision to open her spa and boutique in Licking. Queen’s Castle was so named to pay homage to her parentage, Karyl and Michie Queen, of Licking.

Whitaker has been practicing the craft of nails for 10-years. Her beautiful nail creations range from the sedate to the extravagant and are definitely an art. Healthy nails are important and nail care is offered to both male and female; there is no age limit for basic manicures and pedicures, and a 16 + age limit for nail extensions. She enjoys working with extensions, free hand art and the challenge of being super creative. To view her work, visit her on Instagram at Michelle rocksnails Queen’s castle.

Whitaker is an educator in the art and nail industry, having worked for a nail company that took her all over North America; she has won awards and been published in the field.

Additionally, she is a lash artist, with numerous choices of lash extensions, and is a level 2 practitioner of Reiki (ray-kee), a Japanese form of hands-on healing.

Whitaker is also a firm believer in giving back to local communities. As a board member of Rolla Witch’s Night, she’s been an active part, along with her tribe at Salon Legacy, in helping to raise over $30,000 for domestic situations, and child and family charities.

Working with Whitaker is Kayleann Belz, who was born and raised in Licking. There is a parental and teenage familial relationship between the two, and Whitaker mentored and inspired Kayleann in her career choice. They had worked together, separated and have now again reconnected.

Belz is a licensed Cosmetology instructor at Central College of Cosmetology in St. Robert. She has just over 10-years of experience in the beauty industry, and as a part-time tech at Queen’s Castle, Belz is available Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One can schedule an appointment with Whitaker at 573-263-2356, on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., or walk-ins may be available.

Gift Certificates may be purchased at Queen’s Castle, located at 101 MO-32 Suite 6 or purchased digitally at https://square.site/book/AWTF0QVBTXE1X/queen-s-castle-licking-mo.

