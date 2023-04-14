Obituary – Carol I. Hartman

Carol Isabel Hartman was born on February 18, 1947, and passed away on April 13, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was 76.

Carol attended school in Yukon, Mo., when she was younger and graduated from Licking High School in 1965. She was a loving mother to her two children, Jody and Sandy. Carol married Mark Hartman on July 6, 1983, in Miami, Okla. They enjoyed 39 years of marriage together.

Carol loved visiting and talking with people. She loved reading and collecting things, such as Avon and Coca-Cola memorabilia. Over the years, she worked at Farm Bureau Insurance, the Lee Factory in Houston and for the post office.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother, LAnaye Turner, of Licking; kid brother, Joseph Stark; and brothers, Brian Turner, of Steelville and Bruce Turner, of Duke.

She is survived by her husband, Mark “Moose” Hartman of Raymondville; son, Jody (Tina) Jones, of Raymondville; daughter, Sandy (Clarence) Scheets, of Willard; brother, Gary Stark, of Clinton, Ark.; brother, Snuffy (Jane) Turner, of Houston; sisters, Donna (Doug) Underwood, of Farmington and Paulette (Dean), of Cheyenne, Wyo.; mother-in-law, Mary Hartman, of Summersville; sister-in-law, Penny (Calvin) Ipock, of Summersville; brothers-in-law, Cleve (Renee) Hartman and Wayne Hartman, both of Summersville; as well as a great number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Carol will be held at the Community Crossroads Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 12 p.m. with Jim Root and Dorvan Stringer presiding. A visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Boone Creek Cemetery in Licking, Mo. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.