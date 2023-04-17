Obituary – Lisa M. Holland

Lisa Holland made her presence on Earth in El Paso, Texas, on September 19, 1971, to Roberta (Bobbie) and Thomas Muziani. After a yearlong battle with various medical struggles, Lisa passed away on March 19, 2023, at St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor, Wash., and was delivered into the loving arms of God.

Following her birth in El Paso, Lisa spent her childhood in Canyon Country, Calif., and in Northridge, Calif., growing up with her younger brother Matt. 1989 provided Lisa with two significant events: the birth of her oldest daughter Whitney and graduating from Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, Calif.

Following her graduation, Lisa and her family moved to Port Orchard, Wash., where she lived until her death.

In 1995, Lisa married the love of her life, Mike Holland. They added to their family when their youngest daughter, Hayley, was born.

Lisa loved raising her daughters, and also loved music. Her favorite musical artists included Rick Springfield (her lifelong celebrity crush), Elton John, Billy Joel, Cat Stevens, Queen, Peter Gabriel, Paul Simon and U2. Lisa enjoyed listening to U2 with her daughters, and the entire Holland family attended U2 concerts when they came to Seattle. Lisa and her husband enjoyed attending numerous concerts together, including Queen, Depeche Mode, Tom Petty and Peter Gabriel. Mike even got Lisa to see Metallica with him, something Lisa always said she would never do! The highlight of her life was being able to meet Rick Springfield at the Emerald Queen Casino after the show thanks to an old high school friend’s connections with Rick Springfield. Lisa had replaced the picture of her and Mike on her nightstand with the picture of her and Rick Springfield together. This continued to be, and still is, a funny story in the family.

Lisa also enjoyed watching movies on the Hallmark Channel, and loved to laugh. She especially enjoyed the TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “Schitt’s Creek”. She also had a beautiful smile that would light up a room.

She had a passion for community outreach, and showed this in the form of volunteering at South Kitsap Soup Kitchen in the early 2000s, New Day Ministries in Bremerton and the Bremerton Backpack Brigade. During the time she attended Newlife Church, she was the lead of the community pastor team for the Bremerton campus. This team provided prayer for those in need as well as helping those in need with different community resources.

There was an event that was even bigger than meeting Rick Springfield; the birth of her granddaughter Mackenzie. Lisa loved being a grandmother and she flew with Mike to Juneau, Ala., to meet Mackenzie for the very first time. Mackenzie was the apple of Lisa’s eye.

She is survived by her husband Mike, of Port Orchard (son of Gary Holland, formerly of Licking); her daughter, Whitney Holland and son in-law, Jeffery Wauson; daughter, Hayley Losli, son in-law, Elias Losli and granddaughter, Mackenzie Losli; mother, Bobbie Muziani, from Seattle, Wash.; brother, Matt Muziani, also from Seattle, Wash.; numerous extended family members in Texas and California, and her beloved cats (Cranjis McBasketball, Foster, Jim and Dwight).

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Nalley; grandmother, Amelia (Mimi) Nalley; her aunt, Stephanie Hawkins; and her beloved shih-tzus, Bono and Lola.

A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held later in the summer with immediate family members and close family friends at Ocean Shores, Wash.

Rest in peace, Lisa. We love you and miss you so much.