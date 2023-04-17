Sex offense arrest

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

HOUSTON, Mo. – On April 15, 2023, Texas County deputies were dispatched to a residence on B Highway in the Raymondville area for a report of a sexual assault. A 19-year-old victim reported being sexually assaulted by Ray Rogers. The victim reported awaking to Rogers covering the victim’s mouth with his hand. The victim reported having trouble breathing and being sexually assaulted by Rogers. Deputies located Rogers at another residence and transported him to the sheriff’s office, where an interview was conducted. Rogers admitted to touching the victim, but stated he thought he thought the victim “wanted to do something.” Rogers is already on the Missouri sex offender registry as the result of a conviction from the State of Arkansas, Rogers pled guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in Texas County in March of this year.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Ray S. Rogers, age 42, of Success, with Sodomy 1st degree. Rogers was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $750,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.