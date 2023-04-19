By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking High School won Second Place with overall points at the 2023 Frisco League Art Contest last Friday evening and took six Best of Division placements. Licking Middle/JH School took Third Place in the competition and received two Best of Division placements.

Leah Sullins, LHS Art Teacher, exclaimed, “It was a great night for the arts! I am so very proud of these students.”

In addition to the seventh and eighth graders, Elementary and Middle School Art Teacher Cherokee Knight had Art Club fifth and sixth graders who participated for the experience only, a benefit as host of the competition.

The Frisco League Art Contest participants this year were from Dixon, Laquey, Licking, Newburg, Plato and Richland; Crocker, Iberia and Stoutland had no competitors this year. The schools rotate the competition’s location alphabetically each year.

There were 21 divisions of juried competition, with the high school having 30 submissions, and the middle school having 20 submissions. The competition is judged on a point system and artwork must meet requirements within the given parameters.

An on-site competition was also held with students given two hours to complete either a still life or a live model drawing; attending art teachers judged their work and First, Second and Third Place trophies were awarded.

Photos by Shari Harris

Photos Submitted

High School winners:

Best of Division: Keyton Cook, Abbie Sullins, Kyson Quick, Aubrey Gorman, Chloe Buckner and Winter Dayton; First Place – Blue Ribbon: Sadie Hutsell, Kyleigh Norris-Smith, David Culp, Kyson Quick, Rylee Sundell, Ralee Clayton, Chloe DeHaan, Chloe Buckner, McKinley Satterfield, Finley Sullins, Winter Dayton and Kylee Layton; Second Place – Red Ribbon: Riley Moloney, Chloe DeHaan, Tessa Lucas, Madison Balcom and Jordan Lay; Third Place – White Ribbon: Jazmane Carter, Finley Sullins and Aubrey Gorman.

Drawing Competition: Samantha Gaertner, Gracie Elledge, Aubri Tillery, Kyson Quick, Chloe DeHaan, Jazmane Carter, Sadie Hutsell and Finley Sullins; Live models: Austin Garrett, Elan Sullins, Alex Sprouse, Kami Lane, Aubri Manson, Araya Manson, Paige Kilby and Colton Frazier.

Photos by Shari Harris

Photos Submitted

Junior High winners:

Best of Division: Ceramics, Cherrysh Bryant and Graphic Design, Paxten Keeney; First Place – Blue Ribbon: Paxten Keeney, Asia Parrish, Alissa Shinn, Aerith Moon and Jocie Floyd; Second Place – Red Ribbon: Mason Burks, Avery Launius, Gracie Johnson, Jocie Floyd, Jasper Rodgers, Claire Bonine and Rain Skouby; Third Place – White Ribbon: Hadlee Davis, Lucas Chambers, James Hawkins, Claire Bonine, Rain Skouby and Gracie Johnson.

Drawing Competition: Best of Division: Penelope Huff; Second Place: Rain Skouby, Abbie Morris and Riley Shearing.

With planning for the event beginning in September, Sullins stated, “Hosting the Frisco League Art Contest was a large undertaking. I could not have pulled it off without the assistance and support of many people and to them, I am forever thankful. I am proud to be a Licking Wildcat!”