K&J Smoke Shop and Resale opens

By Shari Harris, Publisher

K&J Smoke Shop and Resale held their ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning in downtown Licking, and followed up with free hamburgers and hot dogs at noon to celebrate the event.

Brothers Kevin and James Hawkins have opened the store, which features a smoke shop and amusement machines on the left half of the building, and a resale shop on the right where merchandise will be sold including clothing, sunglasses, cell phone accessories, Amazon overstock and returns, and more. The smoke shop entrance is limited to 21 years or older due to tobacco sales, but the brothers plan to open the door for the resale side to allow entry to all ages.

Kevin Hawkins said they plan to add fishing gear and possibly bait to their stock, and he is expecting an influx of new products.

Kevin’s Katchy Deals, in Van Buren, is another store owned and operated by Hawkins and is much larger than the Licking store, which is located on the southeast corner of the four way stop in Licking, across Highway 137 from Triplett Package Store, at 106 East Highway 32.

Hawkins invites everyone to stop by and see what he has in stock. He hopes to display some of his stock on tables in front of his store on the day of the citywide yard sales, May 6, to show local shoppers his products. You can like their Facebook page at K&J Smoke Shop & MORE.

Photos by Shari Harris