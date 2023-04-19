By Christina Medlock

Licking Lady ’Cats Softball traveled to Plato on March 30. Varsity lost 12-2 in a game that stayed close until Plato had a big fifth inning.

JV Wildcats came away with a 9-3 victory over Plato.

Licking Wildcats traveled to Steelville on April 10. They came up short, losing 2-6. Janelle Bates struck out 11, keeping the Wildcats close. Mya Rinne, Allie Decker and Aubrey Gorman all had one hit to lead the Wildcats.

JV Wildcats came away with an 8-0 victory in Steelville.

Licking Wildcats traveled to Salem on April 11. They suffered a tough loss with a score of 22-5. Makenna Skidmore led the Wildcats on hits, going two for two. Zoey Dawson, Gorman, Allie Medlock, Rinne and Kadyn Hall also collected a hit apiece.

JV Wildcats came away with a 5-3 victory over the Lady Tigers.

Licking Wildcats traveled to Bourbon on April 12. Wildcat bats came alive with 12 hits, winning 20-4. Bates was the winning pitcher, throwing five innings and striking out two. Medlock led the offense going three of four with two RBIs. Halee Clayton, Dawson and Decker all had two hits apiece. Also adding hits were Hall, Rinne and Kameryn Lane. Lane drove in four runs as well.

JV was victorious with an 8-3 win over Bourbon.

Licking Wildcats traveled to Summersville on April 14 for a doubleheader. The first game was a nail-biter, with Licking winning 11-8. Bates threw seven innings, striking out 10 to lead Licking to victory. Dawson led the offense, going two of five with three RBIs. Clayton, Rinne, Gorman, Hall and Skidmore all collected a hit apiece. Defense was solid for the Lady ’Cats, only making one error.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Dawson picked up the win on the mound with a score of 17-6, pitching five innings and striking out four. Wildcat bats stayed hot, collecting 16 total hits. Dawson and Rinne each had three hits to lead the Wildcats. Dawson drove in four runs. Clayton had a big night at the plate, going two for four and driving in five runs. Bates and Hall had two hits apiece. Gorman, Medlock, Skidmore and Leighia Johnson each added a hit. This brings their record to 5-3.