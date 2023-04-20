Obituary – Ava Sue Thomas

Ava Sue (Skiles) Thomas, age 82, daughter of Glenn and Myrtle (Edwards) Skiles, was born March 16, 1941, in Texas County, Mo. She passed away April 16, 2023, in Rolla, Mo.

Ave Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Darold Thomas; her parents; one sister, Bonnie Bridgeman; and one daughter-in-law, Annie Thomas.

She is survived by her two sisters, Glenna (Alvin) Taylor, of Licking, Mo., and Mary Pruitt, of Salem, Mo.; two children, Richard Thomas and Linda (Adrin) Bates, all of Licking; two grandchildren, Amanda (Luke) Wade and Adam (Madison) Bates, all of Licking; four great‐grandchildren, Lane (Adreanna) Wade, Lake Wade, Cactus and Saylor Bates, all of Licking; sister-in-law, Lu Adams, of Houston, Mo.; brother-in-law, Gale (Marie) Thomas, of Sullivan, Mo.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Ava Sue grew up in the Licking area. She attended Craddock School and graduated from Licking High School. At an early age, she gave her life to Christ and she remained faithful throughout her life.

Ava Sue and Darold were united in marriage on June 6, 1959, and to this union two children were born. They started their life as a family in the St. Charles area, but later moved back to Licking to raise their children.

Ava Sue worked at Rawlings Sporting Goods for many years. She and Darold spent many summers traveling across the United States on their motorcycle with friends, eventually visiting 48 states. Later in life, they spent their summers at the lake fishing and enjoying family time.

Ave Sue had a talent for quilting, cross-stitching, crocheting and jewelry making. She enjoyed teaching her family history of old coins and collecting. She loved the outdoors. She always planted a large, thriving vegetable garden and she loved canning her produce. She always enjoyed working in her many flower gardens. She even mowed the lawn for enjoyment. On any nice day, she could be found outside visiting with her neighbors. She was always helping out her neighbors by hemming their pants or completing minor alterations to their clothes. She never met a stranger and she could converse about almost any topic you could imagine.

Ave Sue was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sharing stories with her grandkids. She delighted in watching her great-grandkids grow and achieve their goals. She was easy going, understanding and patient. She will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.

A private service was held at Shafer Cemetery with Luke Wade officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Ava to G’ma Pam’s Rack Pack.

Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.