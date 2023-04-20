“Scoop into Spring”

Photo by Christy Porter
Custard by C-Sue was at the Licking Town & Country Bank parking lot on Friday afternoon. Charlee Sue Jadwin shared the fruits of her labor that included Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookies ‘N Cream, Chocolate PB, Strawberry and “Wildcat Tracks” flavored custard. Jadwin with the creative input of Rawly Gorman, T & C Branch President, concocted the “Wildcat Tracks” flavor, a mixture of vanilla custard, Nutter Butter cookies and melted peanut butter. It was a quick sell-out. Follow Custard by C-Sue on Facebook or Instagram.
Photo by Christy Porter
Charlee Sue Jadwin serves her delicious custard with a smile.