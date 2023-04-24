Sexual assault arrest

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

On April 22, 2023, Texas County deputies received a report of sexual assault that occurred during a camping outing in northwestern Texas County. It was reported that a male identified as Devan Vandgrifft-Wnorowski was supervising four juveniles with ages ranging from 3 to 16 years old on the outing. A 16-year-old victim reported being sexually assaulted by Vandgrifft-Wnorowski. Other juveniles that were on the outing provided information that corroborated the victim’s statement. Vandgrifft-Wnorowski was detained and interviewed, and he denied the allegations.

Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens charged Devan S. Vandgrifft-Wnorowski, age 29, of Licking, with Rape 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st Degree, Sexual Abuse 1st Degree. Vandgrifft- Wnorowski was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail pending a $750,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.