Classifieds: April 27 – May 3, 2023

Yard/Garage Sale:

Garage Sale: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday – Saturday, 1000 Cedar Ridge Dr., Houston. Lots of decorating items, clothes, dishes, furniture. H/1/1tp

Moving Sale: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, March 29, 924 West Chestnut, corner of Hamrick and Chestnut, in big garage facing Hamrick, Houston. Still good selection. H/1/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Used Lawnmowers for sale or lawnmower repair. Call 573-202-1337. L/17/4tp

For Sale: Closeout on new discontinued tires and new tires. We also have lots of used tires. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/1/2tc

For Sale: Books by local and regional authors Larry Dablemont, Marie Lasater, Terra Culley, DK Barnes, Christy Porter and Richard Britner at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Museum Administrator Wanted: The Texas County Museum of Art & History is currently looking for an Administrator to oversee the daily operation of museum activities. Duties include scheduling classes, groups, special events; organizing fundraisers; basic bookkeeping; and reporting to the Board. Successful applicant will be a self-starter, kind, personable with great people skills, and a genuine interest/background in art or local history. Job involves two days per week, 11-5, March through November. If interested, call the Museum at 573-674-4799 Monday or Tuesday from 11-5 to schedule an interview. L/17/2tp

Help Wanted: Part-time handyman needed for rentals. Carpentry, drywall, framing skills needed. Call Bradley at 417-217-5896. H/1/4tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Would like to buy a male Bichon dog. Call 636-497-2012. L/17/3tc

Needed: Gently used laptops, working or non-working, donated to be refurbished to donate to the kids requesting a laptop through Share Your Christmas. Call 417-217-4179 to be picked up or information to drop off. H/1/1tp

For Rent:

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking, 417-260-5072. H/48/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

Elite Lawn Management LLC: Commercial – Residential – Licensed – Insured. Cody Huffman, 417-967-6896, call/text. L/10/8tp

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more. 573-453-8844. H/25/tfc

