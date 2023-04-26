Coming Events April 27, 2023

OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR DAYSCHOOL

Open enrollment for the 2023-2024 Licking Sonshine and Rainbow Dayschool session will be through Thursday, April 27. Contact the Licking Church of Christ at 573-674-3121 for more information.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In begins its 14th year, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & 32, on Thursday, April 27. The MC Cruise-In continues the last Thursday of each month, April through September, with rain dates the following Thursday. Bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

ABOUNDING HOPE FISH FRY

Abounding Hope Church, 112 Highway 32 beside Dollar General, will hold a Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

SENIOR CITIZENS’ TROUT FISHING TOURNAMENT

The Senior Citizens’ Trout Fishing Tournament for men and women 60 years or older will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montauk State Park, on Thursday, April 27. Prizes will be awarded for heaviest trout and heaviest stringer.

MONTAUK ARBOR DAY

Arbor Day will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Montauk State Park on Friday, April 28. Free tree seedlings will be given to park visitors at the White Oak Hole parking lot. Trees provided courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation George O. White Nursery.

MONTAUK BIRD HIKE

Join members of the local Ozark Audubon chapter from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the stone CCC Picnic Shelter at Montauk State Park, on Saturday, April 29 to learn about the diversity of birds that live and migrate through the park. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars if possible. Potluck lunch and BBQ afterwards.

THE PRINCESS QUEST

The Star Dramatic Company presents “The Princess Quest” at the Star Theater in Willow Springs, on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m.

SOUTH CENTRAL WALK WORTHY CONFERENCE

The South Central Walk Worthy Inter-Denominational Women’s Conference will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at First Baptist Church in Mtn. View.

BASKET AUCTION & DINNER FUNDRAISER

The Altar and Rosary Society will hold the annual Basket Auction & Dinner Fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Hall, Salem, on Saturday, April 29. For ticket info contact Melanie at 573-247-5644.

MUSIC

Boone Creek Baptist Church will host the music of Roy Bond and Kirby Clark at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 30. Snacks and finger foods following the music; everyone is invited.

MAYOR’S PRAYER BREAKFAST

Licking Mayor Keith Cantrell will host the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at the Fox Community Room on Thursday, May 4. Everyone welcome!

JUNK DERBY 2023

The 2023 Junk Derby will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Old Licking Mill on Saturday, May 6. Events include a Derby Hat Contest, Music, Food Trucks, Craft Booths, Farmer’s Market and Mill Tours throughout the day. Contact Joan Brannam at 417-464-3572 for booth space information. All proceeds go towards the restoration of the Old Mill.

PLANT THE GARDEN DAY

The raised beds in the Community Garden are ready to plant! If you would like to grow produce, bring your seeds and plants at 9 a.m. to the Green Street location, behind the Methodist Church, on Saturday, May 6. The rain date is Saturday, May 13.

HUTCHASON CEMETERY WORK DAY & MEETING

A business meeting and work day will be held at the Hutchason Cemetery beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

MRFD BREAKFAST FOR DINNER & RAFFLE

The Montauk Rural Fire Department will hold a Breakfast for Dinner and Grillin’ Time Raffle from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the MRFD Firehouse on Saturday, May 6.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE CLASS

Flower O’Scotland Dance Troupe’s Scottish Country Dance Class will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Licking Assembly of God, every second Tuesday of the month. No partner required. For more information call Joan Bryant at 417-619-5900.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

KIDZ CLUB/ YOUTH GROUP

First Baptist Church Kidz Club, ages 4th through 6th grade, will meet on Wednesday evenings from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, and will be served a meal. The youth group, 7th – 12th grade, meets at Triumph Sports on the corner of Highway BB and 63 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. If your child needs a ride, contact the church at 573-674-3141.

SUMMERSVILLE CHESS CLUB

Want to learn how to play chess? Avid player and need someone to play against? Come to the Summersville Library on Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to play the “Game of Kings.” All are encouraged to come and play. No need to sign up, just show up and have some fun!

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is May 4.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or receive a gift subscription to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.