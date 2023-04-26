Licking: Bargain City on May 6

By Shari Harris, Publisher

May 6 ushers in the busy summer season for Licking. The City of Licking hopes to be a bargain shopper’s paradise that day.

Licking Downtown is holding its third annual Junk Derby, which coincides with Kentucky Derby Days and includes a Derby Hat Contest. Vendor booths will be joined by booths for the Texas County Health Department, the Licking Branch of the Texas County Library (with a book giveaway for children), and an ambulance from TCMH. Bring your derby hat and join the fun!

The City of Licking is hosting their Citywide Yard Sale that day, and maps to guide shoppers will be available at City Hall and The Licking News office the week prior.

Also on that day, Licking Bridge Builders will be hosting an outdoor flea market in the parking lot of the Senior Center, on Green Street, offering another one-stop shopping site.

The Community Garden behind the United Methodist Church plans to have a planting day on May 6. Bring your seeds and your green thumb.

Hutchason Cemetery is having their work day and annual meeting beginning at 9 a.m. that day. All are welcome to attend and pitch in to help.

It’s Free Kids’ Fishing Day at Montauk that day, so after shopping the deals, enjoy the great outdoors on the riverbank.

Montauk Rural Fire Department will hold an annual fundraising dinner that evening, beginning at 5 p.m. The Breakfast for Dinner and Grillin’ Raffle will be at the MRFD Firehouse on Highway 119, Montauk. It could serve as a great way to refuel after a day full of activities.

With only a week or two to go until high school seniors graduate, celebrations have been planned in advance of the event. May 6 is also sure to see families and friends gathering to commemorate this rite of passage.

Wear your walking shoes, bring your cash and leave your diets at home. Enjoy the day at your pick of the events, as certainly there is a multitude from which to choose.