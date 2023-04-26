Licking Baseball

By Harv Antle

LICKING – The Licking Wildcats fell to Rolla 9-6 on Monday night at Deer Lick Park.

The loss snapped the Wildcats’ seven game winning streak. With the loss, Licking dipped to 10-2 for the season.

Rolla built a 4-1 lead through the first two innings, only to see Licking pull within one by the end of the third inning. In the fifth, the Wildcats forged ahead with a pair of runs when they scored on a bases-loaded double play ball and a two-out single from Kellar Davis.

The lead was short lived though as Rolla batted around for five runs in the next frame. Licking’s Rusty Buckner hit a solo homer in the sixth for the final margin.

Kannon Buckner absorbed the loss in relief of starter Silas Antle. Antle was touched for four runs on seven hits and left after the third.

Buckner worked two-plus innings and was charged with three runs on two hits, and Karson Walker gave two runs on two hits over the final two stanzas.

Cole Wallace led Licking hitters with a 3-for-4 night and scored twice. Buckner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Davis had two hits.

The JV Wildcats lost to Rolla 11-0. Isaac Rinne took the loss on the mound.

Cole McCloy, Jordan Ritz, and Kobye Dunigan all had singles in the game. The loss left the JV record at 4-2.

LAQUEY – The Licking Wildcats downed the Laquey Hornets on Tuesday night 19-1 in five innings.

Licking trailed 1-0 after the first two innings of play. A seven-run top of the third put the Wildcats in front to stay.

Wallace relieved starter Brently Morris and earned the win with four innings of work. Wallace allowed no runs on one hit and struck out eight.

Wallace also had a good night offensively for Licking with two hits in four trips. Rusty Buckner went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Keyton Cook homered and drove in two while Davis and Malachi Antle each collected two hits. Kannon Buckner scored three times in addition to driving in two runs.

The win lifted Licking to 11-2.

Licking was an 8-0 winner in the JV game. Derek Mendenhall was the winning pitcher.

IBERIA – The Licking Wildcats survived a furious Ranger rally on Wednesday night at Hooper Field and emerged with a 6-5 victory over Iberia.

Licking led 2-0 after six and plated four runs in the top of the seventh on a grand slam from Rusty Buckner to take a seemingly comfortable six-run lead.

Iberia did not go quietly though. Using four walks, a hit by pitch and two singles, the Rangers closed within one run.

With one out, Iberia had the tying run at second and the winning run at first. Austin Stephens, in relief of the closer Buckner, picked the runner off first and the Wildcats caught the other runner trying to move to third to end the game.

Davis was credited with the Licking win on the mound. He went five and two-thirds innings and gave no runs while scattering four hits and fanning five.

Stephens earned the save. Licking improved to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the Frisco League.

Licking won the JV game with a 13-0 shutout. The JV ‘Cats raised their record to 6-2 with the victory.

Garrett Gorman pitched three innings of scoreless baseball to earn the win. He struck out four and allowed one hit.

Karson Walker and Kale Cook scored three times each for Licking. Jordan Ritz went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Cole McCloy singled and scored two runs.

LICKING — The Licking Wildcats welcomed the defending Class 4 State Champion Southern Boone Eagles to Deer Lick Park on Friday night and rolled to a 12-2 victory.

Licking’s Rusty Buckner and Silas Antle hit back-to-back solo homers in the bottom of the second inning to open the scoring. Licking tacked on two more in the frame.

Southern Boone cut the deficit with a run in the top of the third and the fourth. Licking responded in the bottom of the inning.

An eight-run fourth positioned the Wildcats for a run-rule decision. Stephens closed out the Eagles with a 1-2-3 fifth to end the game.

Buckner finished the night with a 3-for-3 performance and two RBIs. Silas Antle drove in two runs, Keyton Rinne went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Kannon Buckner drove in three runs with a double and a single.

Keyton Cook started for Licking and earned the win. He gave two runs on three hits over four innings. The junior struck out three and walked four.

Licking improved to 13-2 with the win. Southern Boone fell 16-5.

Southern Boone salvaged the JV game with a 10-1 win over Licking.

Karson Walker singled in the first inning and scored on a Kale Cook ground out for Licking’s lone run. The loss dropped the JV Wildcats to 6-3 for the season.

KIRKSVILLE – On Saturday, Licking travelled north to Kirksville to take on the Father Tolton Trailblazers and the Kirksville Tigers. Licking dropped both games and fell to 13-4 for the season.

Against Tolton, Licking had multiple scoring opportunities but could not produce the key hit. The Wildcats left 13 runners on base in the contest.

Silas Antle took the loss on the mound for Licking. He worked into the sixth and was charged with eight runs (five earned) on eight hits. Garrett Gorman mopped up getting the final two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Cole Wallace produced the Wildcats’ only RBI of the game and finished 1-for-3 at the plate. Keyton Rinne, Rusty Buckner, Silas Antle, Keyton Cook, and Stephens all had one hit in the loss.

KIRKSVILLE – The Wildcats dropped a 9-3 decision to Kirksville in the final game of the day. The Tigers finished the day with two wins as they defeated Tolton 2-0 earlier in the day.

Kirksville scored in five of the six innings they came to bat. Licking countered with single runs in the second, sixth and the top of the seventh.

Rusty Buckner took the loss for the Wildcats. Over five innings he allowed seven runs, one earned, on nine hits. Licking committed five errors in the game.

Wallace led Licking’s offensive effort as he was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Buckner, Silas Antle, Garrett Gorman and Kale Cook each produced one hit. Cook also drove in two runs.