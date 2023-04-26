Licking Softball

By Christina Medlock

Licking Lady ‘Cats traveled to state-ranked Ellington on Monday, April 17, and took a tough loss 15-0. Kadyn Hall had the only hit for the Wildcats and Janelle Bates took the loss on the mound. JV lost 4-5.

Lady ‘Cats had their long-awaited home opener on April 18, defeating Crocker 16-1. Bates picked up the win, pitching four innings and striking out six. Halee Clayton led the offense, going three for three with four RBIs and four runs scored. Mya Rinne, Zoey Dawson, Bates, Makenna Skidmore, and Hall all had a hit. JV picked up the win 4-3.

Thursday, April 20, the Lady ‘Cats traveled to Dixon to face a really good Bulldog team. Bates took the loss on the mound, pitching three innings and striking out six. Dawson and Clayton had the only two hits for the Lady ‘Cats.

The Lady ‘Cats traveled to Cabool on April 21, to face the Cabool Bulldogs. Licking bats came alive with 15 hits. Bates picks up the win, throwing five innings and striking out five. Clayton and Skidmore had three apiece. Skidmore led the team with three RBIs. Dawson, Hall and Allie Decker all collected two hits. Allie Medlock, Rinne and Bates all had one apiece. JV won 8-6, bringing their record to 7-1. Aubrey Gorman hit her first high school home run.

Saturday, April 22, the Lady ‘Cats participated in the Salem Invitational Tournament. They started the day with an 8:30 a.m. game against Salem. The Lady ‘Cats played much better in a rematch with their Big Cat rivals. The game ended in a 6-6 tie as the time limit was reached. Bates pitched seven innings, striking out 10. Medlock led the offensive attack, going three for four with two RBIs. Clayton was two for four with two RBIs. Rinne, Gorman, Decker, Skidmore and Bates all picked up a hit apiece.

In the second game, Licking faced off against Bourbon, winning 23-15, as the Lady ‘Cat bats stayed hot. Gorman led the team by going three for four, driving in four runs including a three-run home run. Dawson had a big game also, going three for four and driving in three. Clayton also had three hits and drove in two. Rinne, Skidmore and Bates all picked up two hits apiece. Bates drove in three runs. Decker and Medlock also added a hit apiece. Bates picks up the win on the mound.

The Lady ‘Cats played for third place against Mountain Grove. The long, cold day took its toll on the ‘Cats as they couldn’t pull off the win. The final score was 17-9. Skidmore and Medlock had two hits apiece. Clayton, Gorman, Bates, Emalee Breeden and Hall all added hits. Halee Clayton and Aubrey Gorman made the All-Tournament team.