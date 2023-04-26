Summer Kickoff & Ribbon Cutting

By Shari Harris, Publisher

A Summer Kickoff Party and Ribbon Cutting weren’t deterred by the lack of summer-like weather Saturday at TLC Alternative Health south of Licking. The Ribbon Cutting for TLC Alternative Health marked the event of their remodeling and the addition of a massage therapist to their services. Organizer Tammy Barnes viewed the Summer Kickoff vendor and music event as a way to give back to the community.

As her small business grows, Barnes said she finds pleasure in helping others grow their small businesses and fulfill their passion. The growth of TLC Alternative Health includes adding the services of massage therapist Trish Peaks, who will be available three days a week.

Sixteen vendors set up their tables and canopies to show their wares to shoppers. Wreath makers, tie dyers, leatherworkers, foliage growers, candlemakers, bakers and cooks, and those specializing in a variety of home decor and clothing were among those present.

“For five years I’ve wanted a vendor event,” said Barnes. “I hope to make it an annual thing.”

It was a family affair for Barnes. In addition to her own booth showing the services TLC Alternative Health can offer, daughter Kaleigh O’Daniel had a baked goods booth and daughter Kamryn Barnes offered her makeup service. Tammy’s parents, Steve and Pat Connors, were joined by her son, Colin Nash, in providing live music for the event. Brother Michael Connors was planning to join the other musicians, as well.

Photos by Shari Harris