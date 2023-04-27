Obituary – Calvin H. Helsley

Calvin Harold Helsley, 75, of Republic, Mo., passed away March 30, 2023. Calvin was born in Hartville, Mo., in 1948.

He attended Mansfield High School and then graduated Southwest Baptist University with a BA in instrumental music.

He was the band director, and speech and debate coach at Licking High School for 27 years. After retiring, he worked with the speech and debate teams, and band ensembles at Ava, Hartville and Mansfield high schools. He dedicated much of his life to helping students excel and developed many long-standing friendships with parents and students.

Calvin had a lifelong love of gardening and hybridized several varieties of Japanese iris. He was the president of the North American Lily Society for more than a decade and edited the Lily Society Bulletin.

Calvin was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne Coday Helsley Rippee, of Mansfield; his father, AJ Helsley, of Hartville; and his step-father, Donald Rippee, of Mansfield. He is survived by his sister, Reeda Rippee, of Republic.

Services will be announced at a later date but donations in his honor may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association.